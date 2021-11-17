Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.