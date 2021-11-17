Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Cut by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

