Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

