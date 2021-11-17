Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWM stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

