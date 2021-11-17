Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SWM stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
