Scotiabank Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANDHF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $38.44 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.