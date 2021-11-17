Scotiabank Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.92. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

