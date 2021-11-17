Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$137.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

