Scotiabank Raises Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to C$2.50

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AOIFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

AOIFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 187,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,467. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $820.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.