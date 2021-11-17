SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $15.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SEA has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

