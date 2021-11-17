SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $380.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 137,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,626,069 shares.The stock last traded at $306.80 and had previously closed at $329.91.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average is $299.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

