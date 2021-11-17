Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 3,750 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

