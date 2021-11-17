SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.02 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €8.02 ($9.44) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL opened at €9.11 ($10.72) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.10 and its 200-day moving average is €8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €3.19 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of €10.88 ($12.80).

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.