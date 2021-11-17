Share Repurchase Program Approved by Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Board of Directors

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 549,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

