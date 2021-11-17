Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEII opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

