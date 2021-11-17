SHIBA INU Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $27.14 billion and $2.85 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020753 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

