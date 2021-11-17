Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SHMAY stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

