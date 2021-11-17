Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Grows By 229.4%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ANPC stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.