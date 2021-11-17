Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Expands By 132.3%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARTH stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

