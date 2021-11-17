Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Expands By 132.3%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARTH stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.