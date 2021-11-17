Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 49.3%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATDRY. Liberum Capital began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

