Short Interest in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Declines By 97.1%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biofrontera stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.10. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
