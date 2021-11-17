Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Drops By 65.7%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTZI stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. BOTS has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (“CMD“); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; Agriculture; and Corporate.

