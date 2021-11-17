Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Decreases By 75.0%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

