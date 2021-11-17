Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Decreases By 75.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.