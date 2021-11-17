Short Interest in CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Expands By 1,310.0%

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 1,310.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CAVR stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. CAVU Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
CAVU Resources Company Profile
