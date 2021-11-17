Short Interest in CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Expands By 1,310.0%

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 1,310.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CAVR stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. CAVU Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get CAVU Resources alerts:

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.