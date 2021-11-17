Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Expands By 114.3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CAOVY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

