Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Drops By 73.2%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 583,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,756. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

