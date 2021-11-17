Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Expands By 354.0%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, an increase of 354.0% from the October 14th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,120. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWEGF shares. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.