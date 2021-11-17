Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Increases By 116.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

