Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Increases By 7,200.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ECF stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

