Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Increases By 7,200.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ECF stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.