Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Increases By 268.4%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Eltek has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.60%.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
