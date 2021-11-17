Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Increases By 268.4%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Eltek has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

