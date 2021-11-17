Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Decreases By 86.5%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the October 14th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVKIF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$31.85 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

