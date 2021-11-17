Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declines By 83.7%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

