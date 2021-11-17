Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 57.6%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCYT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,564. H-CYTE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.