Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 57.6%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HCYT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,564. H-CYTE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78.
H-CYTE Company Profile
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.