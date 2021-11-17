Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 150.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

