Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Declines By 61.6%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFXY stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 11,014,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,885,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
