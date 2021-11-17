Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Declines By 61.6%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFXY stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 11,014,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,885,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

