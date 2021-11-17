Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Drops By 82.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 293.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the period.

