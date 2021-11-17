Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Declines By 72.9%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the October 14th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

