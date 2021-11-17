Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 68.9%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the October 14th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

