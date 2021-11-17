Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declines By 50.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KHNGY stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.