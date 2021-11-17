Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Grows By 103.7%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

LSRCY traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 24,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

