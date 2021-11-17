Short Interest in Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Decreases By 95.2%

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,971,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Max Sound stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 19,190,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,437,820. Max Sound has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

