Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Decreases By 52.9%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CONXF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,670. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

