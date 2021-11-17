Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Rises By 365.6%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 365.6% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

MBTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,480. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.