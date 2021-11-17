Short Interest in Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Increases By 100.0%

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OBAS remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129. Optibase has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

