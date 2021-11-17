Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 53.9%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.