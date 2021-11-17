Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 66.2%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,517. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1845 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

