Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 66.2%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,517. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.
