Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Decreases By 74.2%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 5,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

