Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Rises By 350.0%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 9,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

