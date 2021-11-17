Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Rises By 350.0%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 9,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.