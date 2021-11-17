Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Rises By 433.3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMMYY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

