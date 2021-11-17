Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Drops By 78.6%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 332,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 18,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.