Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 66.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TILCF stock remained flat at $$4.77 during trading on Wednesday. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

