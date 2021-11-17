Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 66.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TILCF stock remained flat at $$4.77 during trading on Wednesday. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.
Till Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.